Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, January 25

Bay County

Total Cases: 15,573

Residents: 14,962

Non-Residents: 611

Deaths: 266

Hospitalizations: 646

Liberty County

Total Cases: 967

Residents: 966

Non-Residents: 1

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 22

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,189

Residents: 1,161

Non-Residents: 28

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 25

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,634

Residents: 1,613

Non-Residents: 21

Deaths: 32

Hospitalizations: 83

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,489

Residents: 1,487

Non-Residents: 2

Deaths: 36

Hospitalizations: 54

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,527

Residents: 5,465

Non-Residents: 62

Deaths: 130

Hospitalizations: 314

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,021

Residents: 1,990

Non-Residents: 31

Deaths: 34

Hospitalizations: 75

Walton County

Total Cases: 6,094

Residents: 5,469

Non-Residents: 598

Deaths: 63

Hospitalizations: 248

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 15,988

Residents: 15,809

Non-Residents: 178

Deaths: 277

Hospitalizations: 603

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,375

Residents: 2,354

Non-Residents: 21

Deaths: 31

Hospitalizations: 126

Florida’s total cases: 1,658,169

Florida Residents: 1,627,830

Resident Hospitalizations: 70,346

Resident Deaths: 25,446

Non-Resident Deaths: 403

Total confirmed cases globally: 99,517,851

Total recovered globally: 54,899,321

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 25,188,728

Total deaths in the U.S.: 419,696

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.