Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, January 11

Bay County

Total Cases: 13,303

Residents: 12,763

Non-Residents: 540

Deaths: 227

Hospitalizations: 574

Liberty County

Total Cases: 864

Residents: 863

Non-Residents: 1

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 19

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,022

Residents: 998

Non-Residents: 24

Deaths: 4

Hospitalizations: 15

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,462

Residents: 1,444

Non-Residents: 18

Deaths: 29

Hospitalizations: 78

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,385

Residents: 1,383

Non-Residents: 2

Deaths: 29

Hospitalizations: 53

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,058

Residents: 4,999

Non-Residents: 59

Deaths: 122

Hospitalizations: 281

Holmes County

Total Cases: 1,887

Residents: 1,858

Non-Residents: 31

Deaths: 31

Hospitalizations: 70

Walton County

Total Cases: 5,515

Residents: 4,958

Non-Residents: 557

Deaths: 57

Hospitalizations: 227

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 14,313

Residents: 14,157

Non-Residents: 155

Deaths: 248

Hospitalizations: 543

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,166

Residents: 2,146

Non-Residents: 20

Deaths: 30

Hospitalizations: 121

Florida’s total cases: 1,488,586

Florida Residents: 1,461,958

Resident Hospitalizations: 65,796

Resident Deaths: 23,071

Non-Resident Deaths: 353

Total confirmed cases globally: 90,724,811

Total deaths globally: 1,941,143

Total recoveries globally: 50,167,081

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 22,540,969

Total deaths in the U.S.: 375,373

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.