Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, February 22

Bay County

Total Cases: 18,293

Residents: 17,606

Non-Residents: 687

Deaths: 335

Hospitalizations: 774

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,036

Residents: 1,035

Non-Residents: 1

Deaths: 15

Hospitalizations: 22

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,274

Residents: 1,244

Non-Residents: 30

Deaths: 13

Hospitalizations: 27

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,841

Residents: 1,818

Non-Residents: 23

Deaths: 37

Hospitalizations: 94

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,602

Residents: 1,599

Non-Residents: 3

Deaths: 39

Hospitalizations: 58

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,871

Residents: 5,809

Non-Residents: 62

Deaths: 146

Hospitalizations: 341

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,162

Residents: 2,131

Non-Residents: 31

Deaths: 43

Hospitalizations: 79

Walton County

Total Cases: 6,918

Residents: 6,201

Non-Residents: 717

Deaths: 82

Hospitalizations: 283

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 18,404

Residents: 18,214

Non-Residents: 189

Deaths: 321

Hospitalizations: 680

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,599

Residents: 2,579

Non-Residents: 20

Deaths: 41

Hospitalizations: 132

Florida’s total cases: 1,872,923

Florida Residents: 1,838,745

Resident Hospitalizations: 77,904

Florida Resident Deaths: 30,065

Non-Resident Deaths: 530

Total confirmed cases globally: 111,633,620

Total deaths globally: 2,471,338

Total recovered globally: 62,951,751

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 28,168,735

Total deaths in the U.S.: 499,779

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.