Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, February 1

Bay County

Total Cases: 16,673

Residents: 16,028

Non-Residents: 645

Deaths: 290

Hospitalizations: 688

Liberty County

Total Cases: 994

Residents: 993

Non-Residents: 1

Deaths: 14

Hospitalizations: 22

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,240

Residents: 1,211

Non-Residents: 29

Deaths: 10

Hospitalizations: 27

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,701

Residents: 1,679

Non-Residents: 22

Deaths: 32

Hospitalizations: 86

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,532

Residents: 1,530

Non-Residents: 2

Deaths: 36

Hospitalizations: 55

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,669

Residents: 5,606

Non-Residents: 63

Deaths: 133

Hospitalizations: 320

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,084

Residents: 2,053

Non-Residents: 31

Deaths: 42

Hospitalizations: 79

Walton County

Total Cases: 6,299

Residents: 5,688

Non-Residents: 611

Deaths: 68

Hospitalizations: 257

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 16,730

Residents: 16,547

Non-Residents: 182

Deaths: 286

Hospitalizations: 623

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,468

Residents: 2,447

Non-Residents: 21

Deaths: 35

Hospitalizations: 127

Florida’s total cases: 1,727,107

Florida Residents: 1,695,300

Resident Hospitalizations: 72,454

Florida Resident Deaths: 26,685

Non-Resident Deaths: 444

Total confirmed cases globally: 103,369,524

Total deaths globally: 2,236,351

Total recovered globally: 57,268,989

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 26,302,014

Total deaths in the U.S.: 443,060

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.