Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, Dec. 7

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The number of COVID-19 cases are rising around the nation. Here is a breakdown of the numbers in our area as of Monday, December 7:
Bay County
—Total Cases: 9,236
—Residents: 8,884
—Residents not in Florida: 0
—Non-Residents: 352
—Deaths: 176
—Hospitalizations: 463
Liberty County
—Total Cases: 630
—Residents: 629
—Residents not in Florida: 0
—Non-Residents: 1
—Deaths: 14
—Hospitalizations: 17
Franklin County
—Total Cases: 840
—Residents: 827
—Residents not in Florida: 0
—Non-Residents: 13
—Deaths: 4
—Hospitalizations: 10
Gulf County
—Total Cases: 1,112
—Residents: 1,096
—Residents not in Florida: 0
—Non-Residents: 16
—Deaths: 22
—Hospitalizations: 65
Calhoun County
—Total Cases: 926
—Residents: 924
—Residents not in Florida: 0
—Non-Residents: 2
—Deaths: 22
—Hospitalizations: 42
Jackson County
—Total Cases: 4,015
—Residents: 3,960
—Residents not in Florida: 0
—Non-Residents: 55
—Deaths: 97
—Hospitalizations: 233
Holmes County
—Total Cases: 1,261
—Residents: 1,239
—Residents not in Florida: 0
—Non-Residents: 22
—Deaths: 16
—Hospitalizations: 47
Walton County
—Total Cases: 3,930
—Residents: 3,554
—Residents not in Florida: 0
—Non-Residents: 376
—Deaths: 38
—Hospitalizations: 168
Okaloosa County
—Total Cases: 9,870
—Residents: 9,762
—Residents not in Florida: 1
—Non-Residents: 107
—Deaths: 174
—Hospitalizations: 450
Washington County
—Total Cases: 1,591
—Residents: 1,576
—Residents not in Florida: 0
—Non-Residents: 15
—Deaths: 27
—Hospitalizations: 100
Florida’s total cases: 1,065,785
Florida Residents: 1,048,264
Resident Hospitalizations: 56,607
Resident Deaths: 19,282
Non-Resident Deaths: 247
Total confirmed cases globally: 67,397,801
Total deaths globally: 1,541,338
Total recoveries globally: 43,280,735
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 14,846,645
Total deaths in the U.S.: 283,010
To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.