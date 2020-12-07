Coronavirus by the numbers for Monday, Dec. 7

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The number of COVID-19 cases are rising around the nation. Here is a breakdown of the numbers in our area as of Monday, December 7:

Bay County

—Total Cases: 9,236

—Residents: 8,884

—Residents not in Florida: 0

—Non-Residents: 352

—Deaths: 176

—Hospitalizations: 463

Liberty County

—Total Cases: 630

—Residents: 629

—Residents not in Florida: 0

—Non-Residents: 1

—Deaths: 14

—Hospitalizations: 17

Franklin County

—Total Cases: 840

—Residents: 827

—Residents not in Florida: 0

—Non-Residents: 13

—Deaths: 4

—Hospitalizations: 10

Gulf County

—Total Cases: 1,112

—Residents: 1,096

—Residents not in Florida: 0

—Non-Residents: 16

—Deaths: 22

—Hospitalizations: 65

Calhoun County

—Total Cases: 926

—Residents: 924

—Residents not in Florida: 0

—Non-Residents: 2

—Deaths: 22

—Hospitalizations: 42

Jackson County

—Total Cases: 4,015

—Residents: 3,960

—Residents not in Florida: 0

—Non-Residents: 55

—Deaths: 97

—Hospitalizations: 233

Holmes County

—Total Cases: 1,261

—Residents: 1,239

—Residents not in Florida: 0

—Non-Residents: 22

—Deaths: 16

—Hospitalizations: 47

Walton County

—Total Cases: 3,930

—Residents: 3,554

—Residents not in Florida: 0

—Non-Residents: 376

—Deaths: 38

—Hospitalizations: 168

Okaloosa County

—Total Cases: 9,870

—Residents: 9,762

—Residents not in Florida: 1

—Non-Residents: 107

—Deaths: 174

—Hospitalizations: 450

Washington County

—Total Cases: 1,591

—Residents: 1,576

—Residents not in Florida: 0

—Non-Residents: 15

—Deaths: 27

—Hospitalizations: 100

Florida’s total cases: 1,065,785

Florida Residents: 1,048,264

Resident Hospitalizations: 56,607

Resident Deaths: 19,282

Non-Resident Deaths: 247

Total confirmed cases globally: 67,397,801

Total deaths globally: 1,541,338

Total recoveries globally: 43,280,735

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 14,846,645

Total deaths in the U.S.: 283,010

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.