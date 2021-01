Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, January 29

Bay County

Total Cases: 16,231, 64 case increase

Residents: 15,590, 56 case increase

Non-Residents: 641, 8 case increase

Deaths: 285, 4 case increase

Hospitalizations: 680, 10 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 991, 9 case increase

Residents: 990, 9 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 22, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,218, 16 case increase

Residents: 1,189, 16 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, no increase

Deaths: 10, no increase

Hospitalizations: 27, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,678, 15 case increase

Residents: 1,658, 15 case increase

Non-Residents: 20, no increase

Deaths: 32, no increase

Hospitalizations: 84, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,525, 9 case increase

Residents: 1,523, 9 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 36, no increase

Hospitalizations: 55, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,619, 21 case increase

Residents: 5,556, 21 case increase

Non-Residents: 63, no increase

Deaths: 133, no increase

Hospitalizations: 317, no increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,057, 10 case increase

Residents: 2,026, 10 case increase

Non-Residents: 31, no increase

Deaths: 34, no increase

Hospitalizations: 78, 2 case increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 6,234, 34 case increase

Residents: 5,629, 32 case increase

Non-Residents: 605, 2 case increase

Deaths: 67, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 256, no increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 16,515, 113 case increase

Residents: 16,332, 113 case increase

Non-Residents: 182, no increase

Deaths: 284, 1 case increase

Hospitalizations: 617, 3 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,440, 12 case increase

Residents: 2,419, 12 case increase

Non-Residents: 21, no increase

Deaths: 32, no increase

Hospitalizations: 127, 1 case increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,698,570, 10,976 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,667,442, 10,745 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 71,864, 329 case increase

Florida Resident Deaths: 26,254

Non-Resident Deaths: 431, 10 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 101,879,986, 668,236

Total deaths globally: 2,201,401, 18,232 case increase

Total recovered globally: 56,260,841

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 25,874,892, 194,479 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 435,542, 4,323 case increase

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.