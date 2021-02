Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, February 5

Bay County

Total Cases: 17,365, 98 case increase

Residents: 16,701, 248 case increase

Non-Residents: 664, 4 case increase

Deaths: 300, 3 case increase

Hospitalizations: 715, 4 case increase

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,005, 4 case increase

Residents: 1,004, 4 case increase

Non-Residents: 1, no increase

Deaths: 14, no increase

Hospitalizations: 22, no increase

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,255, 8 case increase

Residents: 1,226, 8 case increase

Non-Residents: 29, no increase

Deaths: 10, no increase

Hospitalizations: 27, no increase

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,744, 10 case increase

Residents: 1,722, 10 case increase

Non-Residents: 22, no increase

Deaths: 34, no increase

Hospitalizations: 88, no increase

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,550, 12 case increase

Residents: 1,548, 12 case increase

Non-Residents: 2, no increase

Deaths: 36, no increase

Hospitalizations: 55, no increase

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,734, 17 case increase

Residents: 5,671, 32 case increase

Non-Residents: 63, no increase

Deaths: 133, no increase

Hospitalizations: 330, 2 case increase

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,115, 12 case increase

Residents: 2,084, 12 case increase

Non-Residents: 31, no increase

Deaths: 41, no increase

Hospitalizations: 79, no increase

Walton County

Total Cases: 6,592, 63 case increase

Residents: 5,915, 56 case increase

Non-Residents: 677, 7 case increase

Deaths: 71, 2 case increase

Hospitalizations: 266, 2 case increase

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 17,364, 314 case increase

Residents: 17,182, 315 case increase

Non-Residents: 181, 1 case increase

Deaths: 296, 4 case increase

Hospitalizations: 637, 1 case increase

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,511, 12 case increase

Residents: 2,491, 12 case increase

Non-Residents: 20, no increase

Deaths: 35, no increase

Hospitalizations: 128, no increase

Florida’s total cases: 1,762,873, 11,543 case increase

Florida Residents: 1,731,931, 11,171 case increase

Resident Hospitalizations: 73,970, 704 case increase

Florida Resident Deaths: 27,457, 210 case increase

Non-Resident Deaths: 456, 5 case increase

Total confirmed cases globally: 105,180,206, 486,068 case increase

Total deaths globally: 2,292,029, 14,208 case increase

Total recovered globally: 58,490,102

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 26,747,152, 114,135 case increase

Total deaths in the U.S.: 457,755, 3,483 case increase

