Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, Dec. 18

Bay County

—Total Cases: 10,443

—Residents: 10,041

—Non-Residents: 402

—Deaths: 190

—Hospitalizations: 501

Liberty County

—Total Cases: 666

—Residents: 665

—Non-Residents: 1

—Deaths: 14

—Hospitalizations: 17

Franklin County

—Total Cases: 854

—Residents: 841

—Non-Residents: 13

—Deaths: 4

—Hospitalizations: 11

Gulf County

—Total Cases: 1,186

—Residents: 1,171

—Non-Residents: 15

—Deaths: 25

—Hospitalizations: 69

Calhoun County

—Total Cases: 1,058

—Residents: 1,056

—Non-Residents: 2

—Deaths: 26

—Hospitalizations: 48

Jackson County

—Total Cases: 4,306

—Residents: 4,250

—Non-Residents: 56

—Deaths: 107

—Hospitalizations: 258

Holmes County

—Total Cases: 1,416

—Residents: 1,392

—Non-Residents: 24

—Deaths: 19

—Hospitalizations: 49

Walton County

—Total Cases: 4,390

—Residents: 3,990

—Non-Residents: 400

—Deaths: 41

—Hospitalizations: 187

Okaloosa County

—Total Cases: 11,260

—Residents: 11,141

—Non-Residents: 119

—Deaths: 202

—Hospitalizations: 478

Washington County

—Total Cases: 1,757

—Residents: 1,740

—Non-Residents: 17

—Deaths: 31

—Hospitalizations: 113

Florida’s total cases: 1,181,483

Florida Residents: 1,161,953

Resident Hospitalizations: 59,602

Resident Deaths: 20,401

Non-Resident Deaths: 289

Total confirmed cases globally: 78,508,468

Total deaths globally: 1,671,772

Total recoveries globally: 42,602,038

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 17,416,108

Total deaths in the U.S.: 313,035

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.