Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, Dec. 11

There was no update to the COVID-19 dashboard today. Here are the numbers from yesterday, December 10.

Bay County

—Total Cases: 9,392

—Residents: 9,026

—Non-Residents: 366

—Deaths: 180

—Hospitalizations: 481

Liberty County

—Total Cases: 638

—Residents: 637

—Non-Residents: 1

—Deaths: 14

—Hospitalizations: 17

Franklin County

—Total Cases: 842

—Residents: 829

—Non-Residents: 13

—Deaths: 4

—Hospitalizations: 10

Gulf County

—Total Cases: 1,125

—Residents: 1,110

—Non-Residents: 15

—Deaths: 24

—Hospitalizations: 67

Calhoun County

—Total Cases: 965

—Residents: 963

—Non-Residents: 2

—Deaths: 22

—Hospitalizations: 44

Jackson County

—Total Cases: 4,082

—Residents: 4,030

—Non-Residents: 52

—Deaths: 102

—Hospitalizations: 246

Holmes County

—Total Cases: 1,293

—Residents: 1,271

—Non-Residents: 22

—Deaths: 17

—Hospitalizations: 48

Walton County

—Total Cases: 4,054

—Residents: 3,673

—Non-Residents: 381

—Deaths: 39

—Hospitalizations: 175

Okaloosa County

—Total Cases: 10,326

—Residents: 10,212

—Non-Residents: 113

—Deaths: 176

—Hospitalizations: 456

Washington County

—Total Cases: 1,620

—Residents: 1,604

—Non-Residents: 16

—Deaths: 27

—Hospitalizations: 106

Florida’s total cases: 1,094,697

Florida Residents: 1,076,547

Resident Hospitalizations: 57,468

Resident Deaths: 19,591

Non-Resident Deaths: 260

Total confirmed cases globally: 69,496,859

Total deaths globally: 1,579,942

Total recoveries globally: 44,802,579

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 15,586,978

Total deaths in the U.S.: 291,929

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.