Coronavirus by the numbers for Friday, Dec. 11

There was no update to the COVID-19 dashboard today. Here are the numbers from yesterday, December 10.
Bay County
—Total Cases: 9,392
—Residents: 9,026
—Non-Residents: 366
—Deaths: 180
—Hospitalizations: 481
Liberty County
—Total Cases: 638
—Residents: 637
—Non-Residents: 1
—Deaths: 14
—Hospitalizations: 17
Franklin County
—Total Cases: 842
—Residents: 829
—Non-Residents: 13
—Deaths: 4
—Hospitalizations: 10
Gulf County
—Total Cases: 1,125
—Residents: 1,110
—Non-Residents: 15
—Deaths: 24
—Hospitalizations: 67
Calhoun County
—Total Cases: 965
—Residents: 963
—Non-Residents: 2
—Deaths: 22
—Hospitalizations: 44
Jackson County
—Total Cases: 4,082
—Residents: 4,030
—Non-Residents: 52
—Deaths: 102
—Hospitalizations: 246
Holmes County
—Total Cases: 1,293
—Residents: 1,271
—Non-Residents: 22
—Deaths: 17
—Hospitalizations: 48
Walton County
—Total Cases: 4,054
—Residents: 3,673
—Non-Residents: 381
—Deaths: 39
—Hospitalizations: 175
Okaloosa County
—Total Cases: 10,326
—Residents: 10,212
—Non-Residents: 113
—Deaths: 176
—Hospitalizations: 456
Washington County
—Total Cases: 1,620
—Residents: 1,604
—Non-Residents: 16
—Deaths: 27
—Hospitalizations: 106
Florida’s total cases: 1,094,697
Florida Residents: 1,076,547
Resident Hospitalizations: 57,468
Resident Deaths: 19,591
Non-Resident Deaths: 260
Total confirmed cases globally: 69,496,859
Total deaths globally: 1,579,942
Total recoveries globally: 44,802,579
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 15,586,978
Total deaths in the U.S.: 291,929
