Coronavirus by the Numbers: Bay County announces three additional cases of COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – In Florida, there is currently 32,138 cases of COVID-19. Out of those cases, there has been 1,088 deaths.

In Bay County, there were three additional cases of COVID-19 announced Monday bringing the total to 68, including 67 residents and one non-resident.

The persons ill with the virus are a 55-year-old male, 56-year-old female, and a 32-year-old
female.

While Bay County’s testing is increasing, the percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 5%. Of the 1,260 tests processed, there are 1,190 negative results. There are two deaths in Bay County from COVID-19. The total hospitalizations count is at ten including nine residents and one non-resident.

In Jackson County, there are 13 cases of COVID-19, including 12 residents and one non-resident.

In Washington County, there are currently 12 cases of COVID-19.

In Calhoun County, there is currently 6 cases of COVID-19.

In Walton County, there is 35 cases of COVID-19, including 27 residents and 8 non-residents.

In Franklin County, there are two cases of COVID-19, including one resident and one non-resident.

In Liberty County, there is two cases of COVID-19, both are in residents.

In Gulf County, there is one reported case of COVID-19.

