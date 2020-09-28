Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Coronavirus by the numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The total number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. has now reached over seven-million, with the death toll now over 200,000 Americans. Here is a look at the numbers in our area as well as the state and world numbers.

Bay County has a total of 6,063 confirmed cases and 104 deaths.

Walton County has a total of 1,959 confirmed cases and 25 deaths.

Okaloosa County has a total of 4,971 confirmed cases and 109 deaths.

Holmes County has a total of 753 confirmed cases and 7 deaths.

Washington County has a total of 1,077 confirmed cases and 22 deaths.

Jackson County has a total of 2,811 confirmed cases and 77 deaths.

Calhoun County has a total of 615 confirmed casese and 11 deaths.

Gulf County has a total of 875 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

Liberty County has a total of 339 confirmed cases and 2 deaths.

Franklin County has a total of 613 confirmed cases and 3 deaths.

Liberty County has a total of 516 confirmed cases and 8 deaths.

Florida’s total number of positive residents is 692,962 with 8,340 positive non-residents and a total of 14,037 deaths.

Across the United States, there have been 7,128,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The amount of deaths nationwide has totaled 204,881.

