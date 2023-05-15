PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A pair of Gulf Coast Jam tickets are up for grabs at a cornhole tournament on the beach this weekend.

The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors only have a few spots left to sign up for their family-friendly competition at Schooners.

It costs $100 per two-person team. Spectator tickets are also available online and at the door for $25.

Entertainment, tacos, and a drink ticket are all included in the price.

Proceeds go to the Habitat for Humanity organization in Bay County.

CPAR official Kristina Briscoe said they’re hoping to raise a few thousand dollars this weekend.

“The Habitat for Humanity house, the house that CPAR built, it’s in memory of Eileen Shaw, one of our agents that we tragically lost unexpectedly last year,” Briscoe said. “This will help put a family in a home that otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity for home ownership.”

Check-in for the tournament begins at 1.

The competition starts at 2 and the event will wrap up with a relaxing beach bonfire at 5 o’clock.

There will several prizes for tournament winners and whoever comes up with the best team name.

Click here for a link to purchase tickets or a spot in the competition.