Cops and kids team up to shop for toys this holiday season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement officers and deputies gathered at Walmart in Panama City Saturday morning and shopped with “Littles” from the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Each kid received $100 and teamed up with a cop to buy toys for the holidays. Fifty kids walked around the store with 15 law enforcement officials, participating in the second year of ‘Shop with a Cop’.

“I think it’s a critical thing for all kids to have you know positive interactions with the police department and with the community,” Big Brothers Big Sisters board member Shaun Streeter said. “And this type of thing where you see the smiles on everybody’s faces, and they’re working together to figure out what they want for Christmas or doing the math together in their heads like, ‘oh if we get this toy and this toy,’ and just to see them working together, I think that’s huge.”

Deputies from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, as well as officers from Panama City, Panama City Beach and Springfield, attended the event.