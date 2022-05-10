PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — David Donaldson was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday for the murder of Gordon McKinney in October 2020.

A jury found Donaldson guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated assault last month. Donaldson’s family asked Judge Tim Register for leniency.

“David did not and would not intentionally harm another person,” family members said of Donaldson.

Meanwhile, McKinney’s family asked for life in prison for Donaldson. They said the sentence of life in prison was justified.

“That’s a fair sentence,” McKinney’s sister Novella Parke said. “Life for a life.”

McKinney’s daughter Cortney McKinney said that Donaldson’s family will still be able to visit him. She’ll never have that opportunity with her father.

“He’ll still have the opportunity to have his family visit him wherever he is in prison and talk to him through the phone,” McKinney said. “And we’ll never have that opportunity with my dad again. So we think it was a fair result and we’re happy with the judges decision on that.”