MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday’s Jackson County Commission meeting got heated.

A local businessman, Shilpan Dilal, said he wanted to build a liquor-convenience store in Marianna at the intersection of State Road 71 South and Peacock Bridge Road in Marianna.

He’s been successfully rebuilding and re-opening stores in the panhandle since 2015.

But he isn’t getting much support from nearby residents like Janice Dubois, to build this new facility.

“I and my neighbors, who couldn’t be here because they work, are very opposed to this project. We love our area, we love it quiet, we don’t want the possible trouble that a liquor store could bring,” Dubois said.

Dalal wanted Jackson County commissioners to approve a general development order for the store on Peacock Bridge.

One-by-one, around 10 residents spoke out against it.

“Every resident in this area has come up to tell you why they do not want this and I have to agree with them,” Marianna Resident Kathy Neubille said.

Dalal already purchased the property.

Commissioner Paul Donofro said he thinks it’s a good spot for a convenience store.

“It’s like a number of developments that have occurred over the past few years,” Donofro said. “People come out in droves that are opposed to it, but once it’s built they use it because it’s convenient.”

Commission Chairman Jim Peacock said that’s what happened with multiple Dollar Generals.

“The one in Delwood before it became online, everybody was against it,” Peacock said. “Now if you try to take it out they will hang you. Same thing for the one over here on Caverns Road.”

After citizens complained about the possibility of noise, lights shining through their windows, and safety concerns, the majority of commissioners voted against the development order.

County commissioners said they want Dalal to compromise with residents so they can continue growing and developing Jackson County.

“At whatever time it comes back to us, I will probably vote the same way,” Donofro said.