BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Work on U.S. 98 over the Watson Bayou Bridge is scheduled to begin this coming Monday, July 22nd.

The almost half a million dollar transportation project will include pile jacket installation, deck sealing, joint repair, and security fence installation.

Drivers are expected to experience nighttime lane closures and traffic shifts.

If you plan to travel that area, use caution and stay alert.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.