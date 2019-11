WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you travel along 30A, expect delays for the next few months.

30A will be closed to traffic from County Road 283 to County Road 83 for construction of a new bridge at alligator lake.

A detour has been set up via Highway 98.

At this time, construction is expected to be completed by late February.

In addition, the multi-use trail will be closed during the duration of the project.