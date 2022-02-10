BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun-Liberty Hospital broke ground on their new facility almost a year and a half ago, but construction has been stalled.

Hospital administrators are waiting on a number of agencies to approve the plans before they’re even allowed to lay the first brick.

Hospital CEO, Christinia Jepsen, said the coronavirus pandemic opened their eyes to how badly the community needs their new hospital.

“We only had 10-beds open after the hurricane and so often times we’ve housed patients in the hallway, in the ER we’ve had to wait long waits because everyone is busy and full,” Jepsen said. “We’re an hour from anywhere.”

The groundbreaking for the new hospital was in October 2020. But since then, there hasn’t been much progress on the new facility. However, Jepsen said that could soon change.

“It’s been slow we have 36 million dollars that we have secured in funds so it’s taken a little bit of time with that big of a lift,” Jepsen said. “You know we had environmental and historic preservation studies done and FEMA has really prioritized us so has the DEO and we’re just really thankful for all that.”

Jepsen said they’re waiting on FEMA to approve their historical and environmental studies. They’re also waiting for the American Health Care Administration’s approval of their final plans. Once they get both approvals, they can begin construction.

“So we’ll actually have a contractor and our FEMA timeline is July 21st for being on grounds we’re hoping to be sooner than that – kind of a conservative estimate but we’re hoping to move forward as soon as possible,” Jepsen said.

As for a timeline, Jepsen said supply chain issues and construction costs are causing uncertainty. The Department of Economic Opportunity has already provided $8.7 million in gap funding to off-set inflation.

“We had to go back for the gap funding and that’s really where DEO stepped up and said ‘Yeah we recognize the cost of materials and goods and we want to help you,'” Jepsen said.

Calhoun County EMS are also looking forward to the new hospital.

EMS Director, Jake Shuler, said it’s going to allow them to keep health care in Calhoun county and keep their resources available.

“We just took two patients earlier this week to Pensacola because we couldn’t get acceptance anywhere else and so that’s three hours one way that our ambulance is tied up, six hours total trip, and that’s just drive time,” Shuler said. “So by the time you talk about actually getting a patient into the facility, and getting them out of the sending facility, they were gone for eight hours out of the day.”

Once the AHCA approves the final plans, Jepsen said they can go out for bid which they anticipate happening in the next few months.

The new hospital will cost $36 million and officials said they estimate it could be finished in about two years.