Construction continues at the Bay County Jail

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As residents in Bay County continue to rebuild their homes after Hurricane Michael, the same process is taking place at the County Jail.

The storm caused damage to most of the air conditioning units and the membrane of the roof.

Jail warden, Major Rick Anglin says they used temporary AC units while waiting for replacements and also replaced all ductwork throughout the jail.

He says about 80% of the damage is repaired already but getting the work done has been challenging.

“Obviously the labor force is limited so contractors have issues, just like we have issues getting our houses fixed. Contractors are having similar issues. There’s only so much labor out there available.”

Anglin says the storm caused about $10 million dollars worth of damage and the project will hopefully be covered by insurance and FEMA funds.