LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction has begun on the Lynn Haven Sports Complex. Lynn Haven officials expect the five baseball and multi-purpose fields to be completed in the early spring of 2023.

They also expect the gymnasium to be finished in December of 2023.

“We expect, at least for the baseball portion to be early spring and for the gymnasium, we’re hoping to have it wrapped up in December and have it turned over to the city in January,” Lynn Haven Director of Parks and Grounds Ty Farris said.

Lynn Haven has two contracts in place for the fields and the gymnasium. The gym will be the first Bay County municipality with a two-court gymnasium.

“It’s going to be huge for the community,” Farris said. “Right now Kinsaul Park is where all of our football teams, you know our flag football league plays and once we get these three fields up it’s just going to be wide open. Same with the gym.”

However, there have been some delays in construction.

“The biggest hold up right now has been the supply chain,” Farris said. “I just talked to the site contractor today and we’re eight to ten weeks out on the simplest things like water lines, stormwater lines.”

The multi-purpose rooms will be used for soccer, lacrosse and football.

