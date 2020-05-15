Conservation Park trails get much-needed update

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials approved an agreement to stabilize and improve trails within the city’s Conservation Park.

The decision was made Thursday night to allow XGD Systems, LLC. to improve surface conditions on the trails for walkers and cyclists.

Additional trails with muddy or rough conditions will also be addressed.

Panama City Beach Utilities Director, Al Shortt says they’ve seen a lot more traffic at the park amid the COVID-19 pandemic so it’s exciting to get the park updated.

“We are getting a lot of visitors with the situation with everyone having to social distance so we appreciate everyone coming out. There will be a couple sections that will be closed while they’re doing the work. That probably would be only about a week or two on each trail section and we’ll open them up as we go through,” said Shortt.

Work should begin in a few weeks and will take about 60 days to complete.