PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College and Arc of the Bay are working together to provide job opportunities for adults with disabilities.

Students in the culinary program often graduate and work at one of the three coffee shop cafes on campus.

Florida Congressman Neal Dunn paid the shops a visit Wednesday morning.

“This is actually a lot of fun,” Dunn said. “We got a chance to meet the students who are going through the culinary project here at the state college and it’s a terrific program. They really take a lot of young people with handicaps and they actually give them a career, a job so they can make a living just like everybody else.”

Dunn said his whole family enjoys staying involved with our local programs for people with disabilities.

One of the program’s prodigies, Christian Roberson, made sure to take advantage of his time with the congressman by hand-delivering a letter to take back to Washington.

“It was about getting a touchscreen computer because I have cerebral palsy so I have dexterity issues with my hands,” Roberson said. “So it’s a little tough for me.”

Roberson’s letter said many adults with disabilities struggle post-graduation because they no longer have access to things like touchscreen computers. In turn, they might fall behind in the fast-moving technology age.

Dunn is holding the letter close by.

“So if we can train them on how to use all of those apps and whatnot they become much more employable,” the congressman said.

Roberson is one of 450 students to go through Arc of the Bay’s employment program. He will soon begin working at Empowerment Cafe.