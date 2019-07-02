Congressman Dunn pays a visit to local non-profit

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A local non-profit is cooking up a new program for individuals with disabilities in the area.

The Arc of the Bay reopened their doors just three weeks after Hurricane Michael.

In June, Arc of the Bay started a new culinary program. “Individuals with disabilities with be able to come through and learn the front end and back end of the food service industry,” said Executive Director, Ron Sharpe.

The new addition was made possible by a grant from Career Source Gulf Coast.

On Tuesday, Congressman Neal Dunn toured the facility and got a look at the newest program they’re offering. “When you have young people or old people with disabilities, there is a place to help them and this is the kind of program that really can be very very beneficial,” said Dunn.

The culinary training program is the newest but Sharpe says the skills and lessons they learn daily give individuals who may be overlooked, get a chance at independence.

Once the students are able to apply what they’ve learned, Sharpe says he believes they’ll be an asset in any setting.

“They bring joy. They bring teamwork. They bring inspiration to every one of us,” said Sharpe.

