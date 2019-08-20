Congressman calls for F-22s to return to Tyndall

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB) — F-22s flying across the sky is a familiar sight and sound for residents in Bay County, but since Hurricane Michael, the flyovers were forced to stop.

Last week, Congressman Neal Dunn released a statement, urging the Secretary of the Air Force Matthew Donovan to temporarily bring the mission back to Tyndall.

In a letter to Donovan said in part: Our flight line at Tyndall is now capable of servicing this mission and is the only site in the Southeast U.S. capable of handling some of the more demanding maintenance issues with this unique aircraft. The extra burden that the F-22’s impose on Eglin AFB can be easily served on Tyndall AFB, freeing up Eglin’s airmen to prepare for their next F-35 squadron.

Dunn believes bringing the aircraft back to Tyndall will be good for everyone during the recovery process.

“I think it’s always good to have people on the base working it and keeping the runway up to par but we’d love to have them back and I know the airman would love to be at Tyndall as well,” Dunn said.

In December, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson announced Tyndall Air Force Base as the future home to three squadrons of F-35s.

Tyndall will become a purpose-built base for the 5th generation fighter with the addition of the F-35 squadrons.

These squadrons will bring as many as 72 F-35s to Tyndall by 2023