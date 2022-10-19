PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With the midterm election just 20 days away, Panhandle voters are getting ready to choose a representative for the second congressional district. On Wednesday, two men who want your vote joined News 13 for an exclusive live forum.

Congressman Neal Dunn and Congressman Al Lawson went head to head Wednesday night answering questions about the economy, the military and the southern border.

They disagreed on many issues, from the need for student debt relief to abortion to using the nation’s strategic petroleum reserves to lower gas prices.

In the end, both men said they believe they are the best person for the job.

“I’m going to leave you with three words that characterize my service since I’ve been in Congress,” Dunn said. “And those words are duty, honor, country. Those are the words of Douglas MacArthur as he said, duty on our country are three words that offer a rallying point for courage When courage is failing for faith when faith is hard to come by, and for hope when hope is forlorn.

And I want you all to know that I have the courage to do the right thing. I have the faith that this is the best country in the world. And I believe our better days are ahead. And I humbly ask for your vote on November eighth.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to serve north Florida for the last 30 some years, both in the House and Senate and now in Congress,” Lawson said. “I’ve always seen it as my duty to do the very best I can. For the people in north Florida. I’ve always put the people first above politics. And that’s what you have to do in order to be able to serve.

I have been given the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chamber of Commerce. You know, I’ve gotten a Distinguished Alumni Award from Florida A&M and Florida State University. You know, and so people know that I will work for them. I will not let them down. As one great president said, people will ill notice, not long remember what we say here, but they will never forget what we did here. And I humbly ask for your vote on November the eighth.”