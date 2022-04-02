WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In the face of staggering gas prices, the Biden administration is taking unprecedented steps to try and lower costs at the pump.

The President is calling on Congress to make bold investments to accelerate the use of alternative energy sources to bring America to true energy independence.

But the push is not going over well with Republicans who argue the push is divorced from reality as still most Americans rely on tradition fuel.

To diminish Russian influence in the world, the Biden administration says it’s time the country takes a leap towards an independent green future by investing big in clean energy solutions.

“The President recognizes the time-limited nature of this opportunity and the reason for us to go big and bold in this moment,” said Ali Zaidi, White House deputy climate advisor.

He says the investments will do more than just relieve Americans from fluctuating gas prices.

“We’re also going to reduce our consumption of oil by 2 million barrels per day, so that means less reliance on a volatile commodity and bolstered energy security,” Zaidi said.

The administration is calling on Congress to pass billions in funding to invest in sustainable energy solutions like electric vehicles and solar energy to protect the planet and national security.

But Republicans say it’s an especially bad time to make the switch.

On the house floor this week, Republicans like Arkansas Rep. Bruce Westerman argued it’s the president’s green energy push that sparked the current crisis at the pump.

He says instead, the administration should focus on ramping up long-term clean oil production.

“By processing permits, issuing leases, streamlining the regulatory process and giving our own home-grown industries the ability to use our American resources,” Westerman said.

With Congress sharply divided, the chances of passing climate policy remains low. With pressure mounting for the President to relieve Americans of crippling gas prices, this week his administration announced plans to begin releasing one million barrels of oil from the strategic petroleum reserve each day for as long as 3 months.