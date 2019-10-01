Compassionate Friends of Bay County discusses progress of memorial garden

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Representatives from Compassionate Friends of Bay County visited News 13 Midday to discuss the progress of a memorial garden being created at A.L. Kinsaul Park in Lynn Haven.

The memorial garden is being constructed for parents, grandparents and siblings who have lost family members to have a space to reflect and remember their lives.

The garden will hold spaces for people to place their loved one’s names and other information as a way to memorialize them.

Compassionate Friends of Bay County is still looking for funding for the garden to finish the work before they can complete it within the next few months.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn how to get involved.