EASTPOINT, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County community is continuing to collect donations for an Eastpoint family whose daughters tragically died in a fire.

On Saturday, they held a yard sale to raise funds to go toward a new home for the family.

Clothes and furniture were donated to the yard sale which was held at the Emerald Coast Credit Union on Saturday.

In the past five days, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has raised over $65,000 through their charity fund.

“It’s really awesome when the community comes together and I’ve seen it over and over, just like during the hurricanes,” Sheriff A.J. Smith said. “We put things together to help people in other parts of the country that were devastated by the hurricanes, the community came together and they always do, that’s the great thing about Franklin County and the people that call it home.”

Smith said not only have they have received donations from the community but from people all over the country.

Their goal is to raise $100,000.



“The generosity of our hometown folks who have given so much, some of the checks that come in I am humbled,” Smith said. “I just mean I can’t even describe it. Thousands of dollars, checks for tens of thousands of dollars.”

They were able to raise $4,000 from the yard sale on Saturday which will go toward a new home for the Cooper family.

Smith said they have already cleared the land for the new home.



“The funeral was yesterday and I know that was really tough on the family. We are hoping that we can do this little act of love for the family and make their life for their remaining children just a little bit better,” Smith said.

On Monday they will have a benefit at Brag and Bones in Eastpoint.

Anyone wanting to send in monetary donations can visit the Sheriff’s Office’s online charity fund, donate to the Cooper Family account at Centennial Bank, or send checks to the Sheriff’s Office at 270 State Road 65, Eastpoint, FL 32328, memoed to the Cooper Family.