Community organizations recognize World Aids Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — World Aids Day is recognized every December 1 and local organizations are doing their part to raise awareness surrounding HIV/AIDS.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of B.A.S.I.C. NWFL and the St. Andrews Episcopal Church holding their World Aids Day vigil together.

Panama City Mayor, Greg Brudnicki, read a proclamation and the Reverend Dr. John Wade delivered the keynote address.

B.A.S.I.C. President and CEO, Valerie Mincey, said it’s important to have the support of the community.

“A community is a vital part in helping to spread HIV awareness to provide services to people living with HIV but also to keep in mind HIV had not gone away,” Mincey said.

This upcoming Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, BASIC will join PanCare and several other agencies to host a free health screening event for the public. It takes place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the grocery outlet parking lot on Tyndall Parkway.