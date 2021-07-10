Community organizations come together for beach cleanup

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Keep PCB Beautiful along with Gulf World Marine Institute, The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors, and local volunteers spent their Saturday morning cleaning up our beaches.

Gulf World Institute Stranding Coordinator, Lauren Albrittain, said trash in the gulf can cause complications for the marine life.



“I’ve seen the effects of what happens when that trash ends up in the water and those cases are usually pretty difficult for the rehab for sea turtles and marine mammals, said Albrittain. “So anything we can do to prevent the problem from even occurring is something I am happy to be apart of.”

Albrittain said keeping the beach litter-free is important because marine life can get entangled in and even ingest trash that is left behind and ends up in the gulf.

“We just want to make sure we are giving them a clean home so that they can continue to be healthy and so we can enjoy the beaches, because nobody likes a dirty beach,” said Albrittain.

Tourists come from all over to visit Panama City Beach and ERA Neubauer Realtor Deborah Class said they want tourists to come back and visit a clean beach.



“We want our tourists to come back and we want them to know its beautiful that’s what we say, it’s beautiful, and we want to help make it that way,” Class said.

Dozens of people showed up to help pick up trash off the beach this morning. Volunteers weighed their trash bags and one person picked up around eight pounds of trash off of the beach.

Keep PCB Beautiful hosts a beach clean up two Wednesday’s a month and two Saturday’s a month, in addition to four or five big cleanups a year.

Weatherford encouraged people to volunteer and said they can even sign off for community service hours.

For more information on how to volunteer visit https://www.keeppcbbeautiful.org/.