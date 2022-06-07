CHIPLEY, FLA — Friends, family and colleagues came out Tuesday night to remember an 18 year old tow truck driver killed over the weekend.

Over a dozen fellow tow truck operators and their families gathered at the tractor supply store on Highway 77 to honor Corey Reynolds

Reynolds was killed Saturday on Interstate 10.

State Troopers say he stopped to help a man who was towing a boat with this pick-up truck.

Reynolds was changing a flat tire on the emergency shoulder of I-10 when a car hit the truck. The impact killed him.

The tow truck drivers are asking people to observe the “Move Over” law when they see tow trucks pulled over on the side of the roadway.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, about 30 years, and you know, I guess the good Lord has been looking after me,” Tim Jernigan with ASAP Towing said during the vigil, “and just to know that could have been me or another tow operator out here. It really, it just hits home.”

Reynold’s family has established a Go Fund Me account to pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to help out, click the link below.