Community members volunteer at Rutherford, ensuring students go to class

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — After a fight involving around 50 students, leading to 16 arrests and several felony charges, community members decided to intervene at Rutherford High School.

Parents, grandparents and community activists now patrol the school in the morning, during lunch and before school is dismissed. Currently, there are 23 volunteers. For people interested in getting involved, contact Tony Bostick through his email address, @tony_bostick@yahoo.com.

“We’re just trying to reach out to some of the kids and let them know because some of them do come from broken homes,” volunteer Tony Bostick said. “Some of them don’t have a parent that’s able to be here because they work everyday.”

Volunteers patrol the hallways or other areas that school administrators need assistance.

“We go to wherever they need us the most,” Bostick said. “If they need us to stand out on the sidewalk, we go to the sidewalk. If they need us down at the Ramshack we go to the Ramshack.”

Bostick said that since the volunteers have offered assistance, kids have been receptive.

“They usually smile,” Bostick said. “99% of them smile, say ‘yes, sir, no ma’am,’ and they do what they need to do.”

The extra presence has alleviated pressure from teachers and faculty, Bostick said. Teachers can’t continue to track down students skipping class once classes begin. However, that extra presence allows the volunteers to continue to search for students throughout the school’s campus.

“We know what kids do, kids lollygag,” Bostick said. “It’s nothing we all hadn’t done before but to kind of give them the urgency to get on to class. During lunch, we’re here just so that they have a friendly face to look at.”