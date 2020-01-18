Community members gather to honor Dr. King in annual prayer breakfast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Each and every year, community members come together to honor an activist who did so much for our country, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Bay County’s Chapter for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and many other groups gathered inside the Rosenwald High School multi-purpose room for the annual Prayer Breakfast.

Those who attended heard from different speakers shared a prayer and words of encouragement before enjoying a hot breakfast.

Two different youth groups also took the stage to perform special pieces to honor Dr. King.

President of the Bay County Chapter, Dr. Rufus Wood says the youth have been involved in the fight for equality since the beginning, so keeping them apart is vital for future success.

“It’s important to include our young people because Dr. King even said the young people played a major role during the civil rights movement. In Birmingham, it was the young people who stood, many of them, thousands of them came out and stood and they were a great part of the movement in helping us to advance,” said Wood.

Panama City Commissioner Kenneth Brown and Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt were also in attendance.

During the event, two students read their own essays on the day of honor. Husfelt showed support for them in the tweet below.

