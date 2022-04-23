ST. ANDREWS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Friends of St. Andrew Bay hosted the Earth Day event at Oaks by the Bay Park.

Organizations from all over Bay County were there displaying the environmental work they do in the community and educating people about their programs.



“That’s a really great thing about Earth Day, it opens up these doors to the community that may not realize we have all of these resources in Bay County that they can get involved with and be a part of,” Charissa Thacker with St. Andrew Bay Watch said.

St. Andrew Bay Watch does a lot of conservation work in the area.

That includes water testing every month, Grasses in Classes with the Bay County School system, and a living shoreline program.

Thacker said while celebrating Earth Day they are also building their membership.



“You’ll find that a lot of our members are members of all of these organizations because we all care about the environment,” Thacker said. “And we are all trying to make it a better place for everybody to live and we hope that everybody will come out and join us.”

Norman Capra with the Bay County Audubon Society said like nature, all of these organizations play an important role in helping each other.



“All of our organizations are intertwined because nature is intertwined works together. We need to have healthy clean water in order for the shorebirds to thrive. We need to have healthy trees,” Capra said. “All of the organizations work together just like nature, birds, bees, plants are all together.”

Capra said all of the conservationists have one thing in common.

“We are looking for sustaining the environment and maintaining nature the best we can,” Capra said.

In Bay County, there is a large conservation community and this is a great way to become involved and see the environmental work being done in the community.



“Our community is so linked to the environment it is really important that we all get out here and be a part of protecting it,” Capra said.

If you are interested in volunteering for St. Andrews Bay Watch or The Bay County Audubon Society visit their websites.