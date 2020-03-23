Common weather map symbols

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meteorologist Melissa Thomas explains what the various symbols on a weather map mean. Understanding what is occurring on a weather map would be impossible if you do not understand each of the symbols. Common fronts are covered such as cold fronts, warm fronts, stalled fronts, occluded fronts and how to tell which one is which. How to decipher which way the air masses are being transported is discussed as well. Dry lines are even explained as they are areas where thunderstorms are likely to form.
Basketball Madness Contest Canceled
On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.