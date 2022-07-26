PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After getting rejected by FEMA and denied by a federal court for millions in Hurricane Michael-related funds Panama City Commissioners are pushing forward with plans for a new civic center.

On Tuesday, the commission told its architects to move forward on a new civic center at the Panama City Marina. Although the plans are not set in stone the commission seems likely to completely tear down the old civic center and then build an entirely new structure.

The decision came down to a 3-2 vote with Commissioners Jenna Haligas and Josh Street saying they wanted to explore alternate locations for the civic center. They expressed an interest in moving the facility off the marina and near city hall in downtown Panama City.

