Commission approves gas tax extension

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Commissioners gathered for a special meeting on Monday morning to renew an ordinance.

This specific ordinance has been in place since 1990 and involves the local gas tax option.

The option allows the county to tax all gasoline besides diesel on the first four cents and on practically all fuels on the 5th and 6th cent.

The ordinance would’ve expired on Monday so the board had to meet to keep it in place.

“We’re just renewing the status quo. It’s been in place since 1990 and we’re just renewing that. The gas tax goes up to Tallahassee and it sent back to us and then it’s distributed amongst the municipalities based on a formula,” said commissioner Philip ‘Grif’ Griffitts.

He says the money is reinvested in transportation and infrastructure needs in the county.