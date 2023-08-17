PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A commercial property in Panama City was engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services received the call shortly before 1:30 p.m. on 16th and June Avenue.

Police were unsure if anyone was inside the building at the time of the fire. They later reported that there were no injuries.

A worker at a neighboring business called 911 when they saw the fire.

He said it’s a vacant building and that there is rarely anyone there.

The Panama City Fire Department says the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.