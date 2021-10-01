Combat wounded veteran gifted mortgage-free home

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A combat-wounded veteran and his family have planted new roots along the Gulf Coast after being awarded a new home in Gautier, Mississippi.

Former Master Sergeant, Dennis Norrod, and his family were gifted a mortgage-free home by the Military Warriors Support Foundation earlier this summer.

The foundation awards homes to combat-wounded veterans injured in direct combat with an enemy force and unmarried Gold Star spouses whose loved ones were killed in action.

Norrod said it’s surreal he and his family received a home from the foundation.

“Even in the process we were like ‘nah there’s gotta be something more to it,” Norrod said. “There’s gotta be a trick or something but I mean the whole team everybody is just unbelievable. It really did happen. I still kind of wake up some days and can’t believe it.”

Norrod, his wife, two children and their dogs moved from Wyoming to Mississippi earlier this year. He said they’re grateful they picked the Gulf Coast as the place for them to plant new roots.

“Starting new memories, finally settle down after years of moving, always on the hustle, always on the grind, and now we have a place to set up some roots and establish a home,” Norrod said.

The program not only includes home giveaways, it also features mentorship programs from companies like Keurig and Dr. Pepper.

“So our program, three years, in that time they establish goals both immediate, short-term, long-term goals,” said Director of Transition and Mentoring for the foundation, Sandy Ignaszewski. “They track their spending and find many areas where they could improve.”

The house presentation was at the Marianna Walmart on Friday due it being the most central location for everyone to gather.

To find out if you or someone you know could qualify for the program, click here.