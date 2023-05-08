PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Something many people have and no longer have any use for is their kids’ old sports equipment. It’s time to dig it out of the garage and give it a purpose at the first-ever youth sports equipment swap in Panama City Beach.

Publix Sports Park, United Way of Northwest Florida, and Coastal Waste and Recycling officials are throwing a big community day event later this month.

They have begun collecting gently used sports gear– from golf to tennis to baseball, all equipment is welcome.

Coastal Waste and Recycling’s Commercial Sales Executive Lauren Hopkins said all of the donations will be set up at the Publix Sports Park on Saturday, May 20th for the whole community to trade out what they don’t need anymore for what they do.

“I have fallen victim to buying a bat and being super excited, it’s $100 but he loved it and the coach is like ‘It’s the wrong bat’ like ‘No it’s the right one. It’s going to work. We’re going to make it work,” Hopkins said. “A lot of times parents don’t know so we do have some volunteers coming out from other sports leagues as well to help size kids on what bats are right.”

There are several businesses around Bay County collecting equipment up until the event including the Publix Sports Park. Click here for a full list of drop-off locations.

The first 200 people to show up on Saturday, May 20th get a free swag bag. One lucky person will go home with a signed Janarius Robinson football, a player for the Philadelphia Eagles.

There will also be several local non-profit organizations at the event giving away free stuff. Culver’s is handing out free ice cream and Chick-fil-A will be giving away gift cards. PanCare Health officials will be giving free physicals to kids.

The Community Day will last from 9 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Directly after, local coaches will be able to sort through the leftovers to pick out any items they might need for the upcoming sports seasons.

The rest of the items will be donated. Hopkins assures all sports equipment will be put to good use.