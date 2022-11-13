PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure will remain the main source of cold clear weather through Monday morning, but other changes are afoot this week.

Early Monday morning temperatures will range through the mid-30s and lower 40s. It’s possible some inland spots could record freezing temperatures. Cover sensitive plants if you are able.

Monday afternoon through Tuesday will offer up a very brief period of warming as low pressure enters from the west. This could boost Tuesday afternoon temperatures enough to put the region in the low/mid-70s.

Rain accompanies the warmer temperatures, with a marginal risk (1 out of 5 threat) of severe storms already issued for Tuesday. The potential for stronger storms will be along the coastline. At this time notable impacts from stronger storms could include damaging gusts and the chance for an isolated tornado, or waterspout.

Colder temperatures are reinforced by another blast of arctic air during the latter half of the week. High temperatures are expected in the 50s, while low temperatures continue to track into the 30s and 40s.

Global models are hinting at another chance for showers by next weekend, but confidence in timing and the general atmospheric setup is low at this time.