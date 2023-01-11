Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – A few showers worked across the area today and we will hold onto the isolated shower chance through the overnight hours. Throughout the day on Thursday, most of the day will be dry with just spotty shower action ahead of the front. Thursday by 3 to 4 pm CST the front will work into the western half of the panhandle. The front should be a narrow line of showers and storms which means at any given location will likely only see the showers and storms for about an hour before clearing to the east. The main concern with any strong storms will be wind. The overall severe threat is low around 5%. After the front clears by Friday morning colder air will be rushing into the area. Temps Friday night will bring temps close to freezing the lower 30’s are expected Friday night, Saturday night, and possibly Sunday night. Monday will bring the next warm-up into next week where we could see more systems work through the southeast.

