Coast Guard searching for two people in the panhandle

The Coast Guard is searching for two people aboard an overdue vessel near Panama City on Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 6:20 p.m. of two people aboard an 18-foot white pleasure craft vessel who were scheduled to return to Carl Grey Park at sunset, approximately 4:55 p.m.

The two missing are Jerry Stevens and Cynthia Payne from Panama City.

They departed to conduct salvage operations off of Carl Grey Park, north of the Hathaway Bridge, and were last seen in that area at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the two missing people are can contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.