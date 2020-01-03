Coast Guard searching for two people in the panhandle

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Coast Guard is searching for two people aboard an overdue vessel near Panama City on Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at 6:20 p.m. of two people aboard an 18-foot white pleasure craft vessel who were scheduled to return to Carl Grey Park at sunset, approximately 4:55 p.m.

The two missing are Jerry Stevens and Cynthia Payne from Panama City.

They departed to conduct salvage operations off of Carl Grey Park, north of the Hathaway Bridge, and were last seen in that area at 1:30 p.m. 

Anyone with information about the two missing people are can contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-5976.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

PC marina boat removed

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC marina boat removed"

Jackson Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2020"

Bay County code enforcement working through hundreds of cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay County code enforcement working through hundreds of cases"

New water main

Thumbnail for the video titled "New water main"

Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting also wanted in Clarksville murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect involved in officer-involved shooting also wanted in Clarksville murder"

BCSO still looking for suspects

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO still looking for suspects"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.