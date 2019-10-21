Coast Guard searching for person in water near Alligator Point

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to officials of the U.S. Coast Guard, they along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are looking for a person in the water near Alligator Point.

Officials at Coast Huard Sector Mobile received a report around 6:00 Sunday night from FWC after discovering a partially submerged 49- foot vessel located about four nautical miles south of Alligator Point.

Members of Coast Guard Station Panama City located two of the three people early Monday after searching overnight.

One of the crewmembers located was found unresponsive and the other was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Involved in the search are:

– Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew

– Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter aircrew

– Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

– Coast Guard Station Panama City 25-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew

– Coast Guard Station Panama City 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew

