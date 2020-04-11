Coast Guard searching for person in the water near Panama City

The Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water near the Hathaway Bridge in Panama City, Florida, Saturday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 3 p.m. that a vessel had driven through an area where four recreational divers had been swimming near the Hathaway Bridge.

One diver was struck by the vessel and transported to Bay Medical Center with serious injuries. One diver who did not resurface is presumed to have been struck as well. The other two divers were reportedly not injured.

Involved in the search for the missing diver:

Coast Guard Station Panama City 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew

Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile

command center at 251-441-5976.