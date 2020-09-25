Coast Guard rescues father and son near Destin

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Coast Guard rescued a father and son in the water Thursday evening near Destin. 

Chris Best, 52, and his 4-year-old son were recovered and returned to shore with no reported injuries.

Coast Guard rescue in Destin.

The paid were on a disabled personal watercraft being swept offshore by currents with two people in the water, about 2 miles off East Bay.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile diverted a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144  Ocean Sentry airplane aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Destin 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew to the area. The RB-M crew was able to locate and recover both father and son, and safely transported them back to the station.

