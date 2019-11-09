Coast Guard calls off search for missing airman

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Coast Guard has officially called off its search for a missing airman who disappeared during a training event on Tuesday.

Coast Guard air and boat crews spent over 130 hours on scene and searched more than 4,909 square-nautical miles over the course of four days, but were unable to locate the airman.

The training event originally took place south of Hurlburt Field.

In addition to the Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Santa Rosa County and Escambia County Sheriff Offices were involved in the search, among others.