Coast Guard calls off search for missing airman

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Coast Guard has officially called off its search for a missing airman who disappeared during a training event on Tuesday.

Coast Guard air and boat crews spent over 130 hours on scene and searched more than 4,909 square-nautical miles over the course of four days, but were unable to locate the airman.

The training event originally took place south of Hurlburt Field.

In addition to the Coast Guard, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Santa Rosa County and Escambia County Sheriff Offices were involved in the search, among others.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Veterans Memorial Railroad reopening with free rides

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Memorial Railroad reopening with free rides"

Stand up for Veterans Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stand up for Veterans Event"

Haney Tech celebrates Veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haney Tech celebrates Veterans"

Festival of Trees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Festival of Trees"

Ms. Touchton's Second-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Touchton's Second-grade class"

Public Eye Soar Festival 2019 starts November 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Public Eye Soar Festival 2019 starts November 8"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.