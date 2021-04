PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The closure of Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway has been extended through Friday, April 16 due to rain delays on Thursday, according to the City of Panama City Beach.

The parkway will be closed from State Road 79 to North Pier Park Drive “in order to tie Phase 2 into Phase 1,” the City of Panama City Beach said.

The road project is scheduled to be complete by June of this year.