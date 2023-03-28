PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A child’s mood is often a result of how their day went at school. Teachers and peers have a pretty big impact. Lucille Moore Elementary School’s data manager has made it her responsibility to start each student’s day on a positive note.

Lindsay Mitchell is this week’s ‘Class Act.’

It’s part of Mitchell’s duties to fill out reports, check in visitors, and enroll and withdraw students.

“Every day is different but it definitely keeps me busy,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said there are usually more than two people working in a school’s front office. But she has a unique capability to help ensure everything runs smoothly.

“Literally she knows every single student’s name from I can’t even tell you how long ago,” Mitchell’s co-worker Chelsey Kurtz said.

Not only does Mitchell’s fantastic memory help her and Kurtz take care of business, but it also helps students feel noticed.

“I know how it is to be the new kid. I know how like getting to meet new people and make new friends, it’s just the struggle,” Mitchell said. “So somebody that knows your name just makes you feel a little bit better, like at ease.”

Mitchell used to work as a paraprofessional. She said her role now is rewarding because of how many students she gets to see and in turn make an impact on.

“They go ‘oh, she knows who I am?’ It makes them feel good,” Mitchell said. “I like doing that. It just makes me feel good.”

If the smile and recognition as you walk into school aren’t enough, Mitchell does special check-ins and check-outs with certain kids just to make sure they’re doing ok.

That’s what makes Lindsay Mitchell this week’s Class Act.

