PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s often the relatable teachers who have the highest success rates. Students are likely to listen to someone who understands them.

The education system had been missing out on Nicole Garmon for a while. She’s this week’s ‘Class Act.’

Garmon is proof it’s never too late to follow your dreams.

The Bay High School teacher instructs students like Bryce Browning, who might not graduate without her help.

“She’s the reason I’m passing all of my English classes,” Browning said.

Garmon teaches intensive reading.

She said she got a late start.

“I was in college for it at first and kind of dropped out of college for a while,” Garmon said. “I was in retail sales management for a long time and that was great until I had kids and it really wasn’t conducive with my schedule and having a family.”

At the age of 35 Garmon went back to school to get her degree.

Now she is instrumental in preparing struggling students to complete their graduation requirements.

“A lot of my classes went from about 30 kids and now the highest one is sitting at about 15-16 kids,” Garmon said.

How is her success rate so high?

“I see a little bit of me in some of them. I had difficulties when I was younger with school. I struggled with testing so I know their anxiety surrounding it,” Garmon said. “They’ve got somebody that’s in their corner that cares about them that wants to see them live up to their full potential.”

Whatever it takes.

“If we’re ever like good or something, she’ll bring in cupcakes homemade,” Browning said.

Browning said Garmon’s individual attention is what has helped him progress.

And while she started out teaching elementary school kids, it’s students like Browning proving to Garmon she is truly fulfilling her destiny.

“I think high school is where I’m meant to be and I think where I’m going to stay for a long time,” Garmon said.

As the school year comes to a close, so do the News 13 ‘Class Act’ nominations.